Friday 5 March 2021
Northern Ireland drawn against Ukraine in Euro 2022 play-off

Ukraine women’s team finished narrowly ahead of the Republic of Ireland in Group I as runners-up.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Mar 2021, 1:07 PM
13 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5373084
The Northern Ireland team celebrate qualifying for the Euro 2022 play-offs.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

THE NORTHERN IRELAND women’s team will face Ukraine in the Euro 2022 play-offs after today’s draw. 

Ukraine finished ahead of the Republic of Ireland in Group I as runners-up behind Germany after the final game.

Kenneth Shiels’ Northern Irish side progressed ahead of Wales in second place on head-to-head away goals. They won their final two games in Group C to finish behind group winners Norway.

Initially, Russia were pulled out of the pot to face Ukraine in today’s draw. But for political reasons, countries cannot be drawn together, so Russia were drawn against Portugal.

The third and final play-off tie will see Czech Republic face Switzerland. The fixtures are set to take place over two legs from 7-13 April.

Euro 2022 will be held in England as 16 nations feature across 10 venues during July, with the final fixed for Wembley.

