Norwich stride clear at top of the Championship

NORWICH SECURED A fifth successive win to tighten their grip at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff at Carrow Road.

Beautifully taken goals in either half from Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell took Daniel Farke’s in-form side five points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who drew 0-0 with Luton Town. Irish youngsters Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny were unused subs for Bournemouth, with James Collins starting up front for Luton.

Swansea, meanwhile, are third, having strolled to a 2-0 win against Barnsley. A first-half goal from Jamal Lowe and an own goal by Victor Adeboyejo gave victory to the Swans, with Irish international Ryan Manning making a second-half appearance off the bench.

Brentford are also safely ensconced in the play-off spots, winning 3-1 at home to Reading. Behind them, Watford were beaten 2-0 away to Huddersfield.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough are up to sixth thanks to a thumping 4-1 win away to Birmingham, with Stoke a place behind following their 1-0 win against Blackburn, secured by Nick Powell’s early goal. James McClean played the final third of the game off the bench.

Troy Parrott played the final 20 minutes as Millwall drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, with Cyrus Christie starting the game for Chris Hughton’s team.

Keiren Westwood kept a clean sheet for Sheffield Wednesday in their 1-0 win over Coventry, handing Tony Pulis his first win in charge of the Owls.