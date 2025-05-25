Heartbreak for Forest and Villa, as trio confirm Champions League qualification

MANCHESTER CITY, Chelsea and Newcastle secured places in next season’s Champions League on a dramatic final day of the season on Sunday.

A record-equalling 20th league title for Liverpool and relegation for Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton had long since been decided, leaving the focus of attention on the battle for European places.

Liverpool and Arsenal had already secured their place in the Champions League by finishing in the top two, while Tottenham will join them after winning the Europa League on Wednesday.

City ensured a disappointing season did not end disastrously by qualifying for Europe’s top competition for the 15th consecutive season by beating Fulham 2-0 to finish third.

Ilkay Gundogan’s overhead kick from close range put Pep Guardiola’s men in front before Erling Haaland secured the points for the visitors from the penalty spot.

Chelsea ended Nottingham Forest’s dreams of a first appearance in the Champions League since they were European champions back in 1980.

Levi Colwill tapped in Pedro Neto’s cross for the Blues’ goal in a 1-0 win at the City Ground to secure fourth place for Chelsea.

Forest have to settle for seventh and a place in the Uefa Conference League.

Newcastle narrowly avoided throwing away their place in the top five after losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

Carlos Alcaraz’s header earned the Toffees victory on Tyneside.

However, the Magpies finished fifth after Aston Villa were controversially beaten 2-0 at Manchester United.

Villa’s hopes were dented when goalkeeper Emi Martinez was sent off just before half-time for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund outside his box.

Yet the visitors thought they had taken the lead at Old Trafford, only for Morgan Rogers’ effort to be ruled out for kicking the ball out of the hands of Altay Bayindir.

Villa were furious at VAR’s decision not to reverse the call and were hit with a sucker punch moments later when Amad Diallo headed in Bruno Fernandes’ cross.

Christian Eriksen’s penalty sealed the win as United finished the campaign in 15th.

A place in the Europa League is Villa’s consolation for finishing sixth.

Arsenal needed an 89th-minute winner from Martin Odegaard to beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

West Ham were 3-1 winners at Ipswich, Leicester lost 2-0 at Bournemouth and honours were shared between Wolves and Brentford in a 1-1 draw.

