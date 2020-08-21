This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am not afraid of being in a dangerous health situation' - Djokovic to play at US Open

The Serbian star also defended his controversial Adria Tour, which led to a cluster of Covid-19 cases.

By Press Association Friday 21 Aug 2020, 9:39 AM
14 minutes ago 143 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5181723
File photo of Novak Djokovic.
Image: Avenir Pictures/ABACA
File photo of Novak Djokovic.
File photo of Novak Djokovic.
Image: Avenir Pictures/ABACA

WORLD NUMBER ONE Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite Covid-19 concerns in part to chase tennis history.

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, told the New York Times that trying to catch Roger Federer’s men’s record 20 Slam crowns was “of course” a major factor in his decision to play the Flushing Meadows fortnight that begins 31 August.

“One of the reasons why I keep on playing professional tennis on this level is because I want to reach more heights in the tennis world,” Djokovic told the newspaper.

The 33-year-old Serbian has won five of the past seven men’s singles Slam crowns but came to the New York hardcourts only after assurances from European officials that players returning from the US Open would not face a long quarantine before upcoming European events such as the French Open.

“I was very close to not coming,” said Djokovic, who made the final decision less than a week before arriving. “There were a lot of uncertainties.”

Djokovic is staying at a rental house in New York while most players are in a hotel as part of protocols to combat the Covid-19 pandemic that wiped out many of the year’s events, including Wimbledon, and will prevent fans from attending the US Open.

“I want to play. I mean, that’s why I’m here,” Djokovic told the Times.

“I am personally not afraid of being in a risky, dangerous health situation for myself. If I felt that way, I most likely would not be here.”

Federer, 39, is injured and Spain’s Rafal Nadal, 34, is absent, the 2019 US Open champion and 19-time Grand Slam singles winner focusing on the upcoming clay season and a potential 13th crown on the Paris red clay.

Djokovic, who has topped the world rankings for 282 weeks, could overtake Federer’s record of 310 weeks at number one by March and told the Times that is a major goal as well.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Having Djokovic chase a fourth US Open crown adds some prestige to a Slam that lacks many of the sport’s biggest stars.

“I cannot say it’s the main reason why I’m here, but it’s one of the reasons,” Djokovic said. “First of all, I have to think about myself and my health and my fitness and whether my team is OK to be here.

“Then I, of course, also felt responsible as a top player to be here. It’s important for our sport to keep going.”

Djokovic defended his decision to stage the Adria Tour charity series in June in Serbia and Croatia, which produced a cluster of coronavirus cases, including some among top players, with Djokovic positive and isolating, saying he only had mild symptoms.

“We tried to do something with the right intentions,” Djokovic said. “Yes, there were some steps that could have been done differently. But am I going to be then forever blamed for doing a mistake?

“If I had the chance to do the Adria Tour again I would do it again.”

Djokovic worries about putting anything into his body, including potentially a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If someone is forcing me to put something in my body, that I don’t want, for me that’s unacceptable,” Djokovic told the Times.

“I am not against vaccination of any kind, because who am I to speak about vaccines when there are people that have been in the field of medicine and saving lives around the world?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie