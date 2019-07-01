This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Defending champion Djokovic off to a winning start at Wimbledon

The 2019 championships got underway under blue skies on Monday.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 1 Jul 2019, 3:34 PM
12 minutes ago 111 Views No Comments
Thumbs up: Djokovic safely advanced through to the second round.
Image: Steven Paston
Thumbs up: Djokovic safely advanced through to the second round.
Thumbs up: Djokovic safely advanced through to the second round.
Image: Steven Paston

DEFENDING CHAMPION NOVAK Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday afternoon, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed and world number one Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass, as the 2019 championships got underway. 

Djokovic, chasing a 16th career major, will face Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.

Meanwhile, last year’s beaten finalist, Kevin Anderson, eased into the second round at SW19, beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 33-year-old big-serving South African’s season has been affected by a right elbow injury but was still promoted up the rankings to be seeded fourth by the organisers.

He made short shrift of Herbert, who will partner Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray in the doubles, dominating his opponent from the outset with his formidable serve and volley game.

Wimbledon 2019 - Day One - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The 2019 championships got underway on Monday. Source: Adam Davy

Anderson will play either Serbian Janko Tipsarevic or Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka for a place in the last 32. 

Elsewhere, women’s third seed Karolina Pliskova made it through to the second round beating China’s Zhu Lin 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) on Monday.

Czech former world number one Pliskova, fresh from winning the Eastbourne grass-court tournament, beat the world number 101 on the 4,000-seater Court Two.

She will face either Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico or Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmeidlova on Wednesday for a place in the last 32.

