Alamy Stock Photo Michael Obafemi.
# Kick it out
Swansea condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse of Michael Obafemi on social media
The Swans say the offensive posts have been reported to South Wales Police.
1.9k
1
1 hour ago

SWANSEA HAVE SAID they are “sickened” by “disgusting” racist social media abuse aimed at Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi following his loan switch to Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for Swansea, has joined Vincent Kompany’s side until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Swansea say the offensive posts have been reported to South Wales Police.

In a statement, the Welsh club said: “Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley.

“The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

“The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football.”

Author
Press Association
