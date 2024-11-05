Martin Odegaard returns to full training for Arsenal

ARSENAL CAPTAIN MARTIN Odegaard has returned to full training following an ankle problem.

Odegaard has not featured for the Gunners since damaging ankle ligaments at the start of September during Norway’s Nations League win against Austria.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had been hopeful of the midfielder’s return ahead of the next international break, but Odegaard is not expected to be rushed back into action.

The Gunners posted pictures of Odegaard joining in with the rest of the squad ahead of the Champions League trip to Inter Milan, but it remains to be seen whether he will be part of the squad which travels to Italy.

An Arsenal statement said: “Our skipper has been out of action for two months after picking up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway in September and missed our subsequent 12 matches, but he joined in with the rest of our squad ahead of our Champions League trip to Inter Milan.

“We head to Italy later on Tuesday afternoon aiming to maintain our unbeaten start in this season’s competition, but all Gunners supporters will be thrilled to see Martin taking the latest step towards a first-team return.”