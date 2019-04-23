'I'm cancer to a place that's ok with losing' - Odell Beckham sheds further light on Giants exit

Odell Beckham has rejected claims that he was a bad influence in the Giants' locker room.

Odell Beckham has rejected claims that he was a bad influence in the Giants' locker room.

ODELL BECKHAM JR elaborated on the dissolution of his relationship with the New York Giants on Monday, replying to fans — and ‘haters’ — on Twitter to give his version of the story of his trade to the Cleveland Browns, or at least some of it.

Beckham took exception to one fan’s suggestion that he had become a cancer in the Giants locker room, also expressing his discontent with both Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman for their handling of his final season and his trade respectively.

He also ruled out a return to the Giants in future.

LISTEN PSA.... I am having one of the best days of my life ! I have gotten some of the greatest newssss!! Sooo don’t play wit me cause I’m shoootin back, for alllll the haters out there that want a response !! TODAY IS THE DAY MY FRIEND — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

The star wide receiver initially responded to a headline by HotNewHipHop — based on an interview with NJ.com — that suggested Gettleman put Beckham’s trade down to a “culture problem” at the Giants.

“I think some people are still missing it,” Gettleman said. “Football is the ultimate team game. If all 11 guys aren’t doing the right thing, you’re not going to be successful. There’s more to it than just collecting talent. There is a cultural thing to it that’s critical. I have not been on a team that’s gone to a Super Bowl that’s had a culture problem.”

When asked if the Giants had a culture problem, Gettleman stated, “Not anymore.”

😭😭😭😭 this was by far one of the funniest things I’ve seen today! https://t.co/5p3ohVBd5q — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Beckham seemed to take Gettleman’s comments as a swipe at him personally, and opened the floor to Twitter to both defend himself and give further detail as to why he felt the G-Men’s GM was wrong in his assessment.

When one fan called him a “locker room cancer”, the 26-year-old replied: “Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates [sic] and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit [sic] losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !”

He also claimed that he wanted to travel with the Giants for the final four games of the season, which he missed with a quad injury, only for head coach Pat Shurmur to tell him, “‘No””.

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Ask the coach .... I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me “No”.... anything else sir. (That’s to whoever tweeted askin why I didn’t travel while I was hurt....) next — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

He also made reference to Gettleman’s regular remarks that the Giants hadn’t signed Beckham to a bumper contract in 2018 just to trade him. Ultimately, they traded him just seven months after signing him to a record-breaking contract.

“‘We didn’t sign him to trade him…’” Beckham told one disgruntled fan, quoting his former GM. “You don’t get married to get a divorce … I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that.”

“We didn’t sign him to trade him...” you don’t get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn’t bring happiness brotha... remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Another bone of contention for Beckham was how the Giants dealt with his trade, after which they released a statement thanking him for his contribution to the franchise.

He stressed that he was not disappointed to have landed in Cleveland, but felt let down by the lack of a proper send-off from the Giants — a move which he felt was “beyond disrespectful” considering what he had given to Big Blue since being drafted in 2014.

He also advised Shurmur, Gettleman and company to keep his name out of their mouths as he does theirs, claiming he himself is still withholding a lot of information to which the public are not privy.

Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed. But outta respect what they did , was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter.... ITS LIFE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

I gave them everything I had bruh bruh errr Sunday . Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin! I ain’t sayin nothin, n trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls ! Ya diggg — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

He also ruled out a return to New York in future but thanked the city for being the first to allow him to follow his dreams.

I won’t be coming back my friend. So I will enjoy it thank u!!! Forever love NY tho, u gave me my first opportunity to do what god planned for me to do! Much luv — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

When one fan brought up the 2016 playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers — one of Beckham’s worst performances in Giants blue and one which followed a controversial boat trip in Miami with his fellow G-Men receivers — the three-time Pro Bowl wide-out initially replied, “7 targets”, implying he hadn’t been thrown enough ball to influence the game.

He then elaborated, however, saying: “And we lost but [by] 20 points…. halftime Hail Mary.. packs on the road. There no victim role , I had a terrible game . Wit not many opportunities to do anything as well. I’m a man. I don’t neeed to hide.”

Asked what he’s most looking forward to in Cleveland, Beckham said a combination of a fresh start, playing again with his former college team-mate Jarvis Landry, and a media that won’t look for a story of his blowing his nose wrong.

He also stressed that “Cleveland is my home now. Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun!”

