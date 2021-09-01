All-Ireland champions Offaly lead the way as 8 counties honoured in U20 football awards

OFFALY’S SUCCESS HAS seen them command the honours in the 2021 EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football awards.

Offaly were crowned champions with their recent final victory over Roscommon in Croke Park. Their key forward Jack Bryant has been chosen as Player of the Year with their boss Declan Kelly claiming the Manager of the Year award.

Bryant is one of six Offaly players chosen in the 20 U20s list, team-mates Lee Pearson, John Furlong, Cathal Flynn, Cathal Donoghue and Cormac Egan have also been selected.

Defeated finalists Roscommon have four winners in Colin Walsh, Patrick Gavin, Daire Cregg and James Fitzpatrick. There are three players from both Down (Charlie Smyth, Tom Smyth and Shealan Johnston) and Cork (Diarmaid Phelan, Jack Cahalane and David Buckley) included, after they won their respective provincial titles.

The list is completed by Rory Dwyer (Dublin), Ruairí Keane (Mayo), Seán Jones (Monaghan) and Seán O’Connor (Tipperary).

Jack Bryant celebrates after Offaly's Leinster final success against Dublin. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

EirGrid 20 U20s

Tom Smyth (Down) Charlie Smyth (Down) Lee Pearson (Offaly) John Furlong (Offaly) Colin Walsh (Roscommon) Paddy Gavin (Roscommon) Diarmaid Phelan (Cork) Ruairí Keane (Mayo) Rory Dwyer (Dublin) Cathal Flynn (Offaly) Cathal Donoghue (Offaly) Cormac Egan (Offaly) Jack Bryant (Offaly) Daire Cregg (Roscommon) James Fitzpatrick (Roscommon) Seán Jones (Monaghan) Shealan Johnston (Down) Jack Cahalane (Cork) David Buckley (Cork) Seán O’Connor (Tipperary)

