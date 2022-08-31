Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Offaly All-Ireland winning football star makes long-awaited return from injury

The rising star helped Tullamore win the Offaly county U20 title last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 11:08 AM
Cormac Egan celebrating last year's All-Ireland U20 final win for Offaly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cormac Egan celebrating last year's All-Ireland U20 final win for Offaly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

OFFALY’S ALL-IRELAND winning U20 footballer Cormac Egan made his long-awaited return from a serious hamstring injury to feature in club action last night.

Egan came on as a substitute early in the second half of the Offaly U20 county football final, introduced in the 37th minute and helping his club to victory by 3-12 to 0-5 over St Patrick’s.

Last year Egan was highly impressive as Offaly claimed Leinster and All-Ireland U20 football honours. He scored 0-5 across their wins against Dublin, Cork and Roscommon as they closed out the campaign by collecting silverware.

Last night marked Egan’s first appearance for his club since September 2021, a serious hamstring tear ruling him out of the remainder of the year’s action as he missed Tullamore’s run to win the Offaly county senior title.

He returned earlier this year to play three league games for the Offaly senior side before a recurrence of that injury in a challenge match against Cork in April saw him require surgery in London.

His return now is a boost for both club and county. Tullamore are into the semi-finals of this year’s Offaly senior football championship, playing Edenderry on Sunday week, 11 September. At county level newly-appointed Offaly senior boss Liam Kearns has began his preparations for the 2023 season.

