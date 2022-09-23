Membership : Access or Sign Up
Common sense prevails as Offaly ladies football decider refixed to avoid fixture clash

The game has been put back by six days to avoid taking place on the same weekend as the senior camogie semi-finals.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 23 Sep 2022, 10:03 PM
The Offaly ladies football final has been refixed.
THE OFFALY LADIES football senior county final has been moved back by six days to avoid a clash with senior camogie semi-finals.

Concerns were raised when the female football decider between Naomh Ciaran and Tullamore was scheduled for Sunday week (2 October), the day after 11 players from the clubs were due to play in camogie senior A and B semi-finals. 

An initial request by Tullamore for the game to be put back by a week was turned down.

However, following an Offaly LGFA county board executive meeting on Thursday night, the decision was made to re-fix the final to Saturday, 8 October. 

In a correspondence to clubs this evening, Offaly LGFA confirmed the decision. 

The Offaly champions are due to begin their Leinster campaign on 22 October.

Offaly LGFA have organised a sponsored walk for Saturday morning (24 September) to raise funds for the development of Bretland Park. It can be supported here.

