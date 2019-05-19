This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kiernan plays in win over All-Ireland semi-finalists just three months after chemotherapy

The Cavan man, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in August, started in the victory against Monaghan.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 19 May 2019, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,023 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642236
Cavan's Oisin Kiernan (file pic).
Image: INPHO
Cavan's Oisin Kiernan (file pic).
Cavan's Oisin Kiernan (file pic).
Image: INPHO

A FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP win against neighbours Monaghan in 18 years was particularly significant for Cavan’s Oisin Kiernan.

The Castlerahan man started at corner-forward on the team that recorded a 1-13 to 0-12 victory at Kingspan Breffni Park last night.

Just three months after finishing chemotherapy treatment, Kiernan can now look forward to an Ulster semi-final against the winners of today’s game between Down and Armagh.

Last August, Kiernan was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Thankfully he received the all-clear after his last chemo session in February. Last night he was savouring a long-awaited triumph over last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists. 

“What rocked me more was the reaction of everyone else,” Kiernan told Sky Sports when discussing his illness after the game. “My father had it as well. Going over in the car that day to get the news, it was calm enough. It was just [a case of] get the operation, get it done.

“Then I thought I might be in the clear, but I had to get chemo then. It was the same. ‘Get it done, get back to normal’. But it’s been the reaction of everyone else and the support which has been unbelievable.”

Kiernan made a swift return to the Cavan jersey once his treatment was completed. He was back in action for his county as a second-half substitute in their Allianz League defeat to Dublin on 24 March.

“After the first session of chemo, it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “It didn’t have much of an effect on me, so I trained away. I just took it as it came. The hair started to fall out obviously.

“But I kept training away just as I could. Once I got the last [chemo] session done in February, I went flat out and got the all-clear in March, so it’s all good since then.”

He added: “It was about building the fitness back up. I was feeling good. Coming into the Dublin game, the energy was starting to come back. A few weeks later, you’re back to normal really. It’s been all good.

“When I got the all-clear, I think it was more the relief for everyone else; my family and friends and girlfriend. It was just brilliant to get that [news], and get ready to go then.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie