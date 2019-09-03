QPR secure services of Irish winger Olamide Shodipo until 2022

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have rewarded former Ireland U21 international Olamide Shodipo with a new contract that will extend his stay at the club until 2022.

The 22-year-old winger is nearing a return to full fitness, having been sidelined with an injury following his substitute appearance in the win against Stoke City on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

“Mide had a really good pre-season; he worked hard and performed well,” QPR manager Mark Warburton told the club’s official website. “He was very unfortunate to get the injury that he did but he is well on the road to recovery now and I am delighted for him.

“This is a great move by the club. He’s a player who has a real hunger and desire when he plays. He’s keen to learn and has a great attitude, so he has all the required attributes to do well as a young professional.

“Now his mindset has to be to push on every single day and he showed me during pre-season that he possesses that determination to keep improving.”

Shodipo, whose previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, was born in Leixlip but moved to London as a child. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King.

In August 2016, Shodipo was handed his first-team debut by QPR at the age of 19 in a Championship game against Leeds United. He has made a total of 19 senior appearances for the London club, but his progress has been hampered significantly by persistent injuries.

He said: “I’m delighted that the club has shown faith in me, they’ve trusted me and now I want to perform and repay that when I get my opportunity. I’m very grateful.

“The way the team is playing at the moment is amazing. It’s something different to what we have had in the last few years and I hope that we can build on that, continue and do well this season.”

QPR, who also have Irish duo Ryan Manning and Conor Masterson on their books, currently sit in eighth place in the Championship with six games played.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!