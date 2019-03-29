Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has no intention of changing his backroom staff after being appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

United confirmed yesterday that Solskjaer, who took charge after Jose Mourinho’s December departure, has agreed a three-year deal.

Solskjaer retained the services of first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna following the Portuguese’s dismissal and brought back Alex Ferguson’s long-time assistant Mike Phelan.

They have proven to be a formidable team, propelling the club back into top-four contention in the Premier League and advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals after a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

The club has not announced if Carrick, McKenna and Phelan will form part of Solskjaer’s permanent team, but the Norwegian is in no doubt that he wants them to continue alongside him.

“Mike is a key part of the set-up and they are talking to each other,” he told a media conference.

“Of course, I’ve voiced my opinion and the set-up we have now, I really hope that’s going to continue. The staff we have work so well together, which is key to getting results.

“I’m not looking to make any changes there and they’ve not knocked on my door and said they don’t want to continue, so hopefully we’ll have the same set.”

Elsewhere, Molde have congratulated their former manager on his appointment as permanent boss at Old Trafford — a move set to earn the club a reported £7m (€8,117,270).

His permanency was announced yesterday. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It was reported United would have to pay the Norwegian club £7m ( €8,117,270) to give Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis. That fee would be more than Molde have ever received for a player, giving the club a massive windfall to make up for losing their manager.

And, in a post on social media, the club congratulated Solskjaer on earning the chance to lead United until 2022.

“Molde thank Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the efforts he has made for MFK, and wish him continued success!” the club said on Twitter.

“Ole delivered great results since he joined the club in December so it was not a surprise he got the job,” Molde’s managing director Oystein Neerland told Omnisport. “Congratulations to Ole and Manchester United.

“For us it’s good to have a conclusion regarding the permanent job so we can end the speculation. For us it’s a good day to conclude that we will continue with Erling Moe as manager now.

“Of course, we’re losing our manager of many years, one who has brought a lot of success to the club. But we also have a good team together with Erling Moe as the new manager.

“Life goes on and we have to move and focus on Molde for this season, which starts on Sunday. We have to be prepared and we think we are.”

The previous record amount received by Molde was also paid by United, who signed striker Mame Biram Diouf for a reported €4.5m in 2009.

Solskjaer’s own move to Old Trafford from Molde in 1996 cost United €2.5m, the Norway international going on to score 126 goals in 366 appearances.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: