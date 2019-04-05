Unbeaten pound-for-pound star Usyk to face Takam on eagerly anticipated heavyweight debut

Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew in Manchester last November, defending his four cruiserweight world titles.

FORMER UNDISPUTED CRUISERWEIGHT world champion and pound-for-pound contender Oleksandr Usyk will face Carlos Takam in his eagerly anticipated heavyweight debut on 25 May at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Usyk [16-0, 12KOs], who bowed out of the cruiserweight class in style by halting Tony Bellew to defend all four of his world titles, is in the process of vacating those belts as he pursues major honours among boxing’s big boys.

That memorable victory over Bellew in Manchester last November made for a seventh successive world-title triumph on the road for Ukraine’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

Usyk, 32, will begin his heavyweight campaign with a stern test in the face of French-Cameroonian Takam [36-5-1, 28KOs], who was unfortunate to be halted by Anthony Joshua in the 10th round of a heavyweight world-title contest in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in October 2017.

More recently, Takam waged war with Dereck Chisora in a fight of the year contender in London last July, suffering an eighth-round stoppage defeat in a fight which he had dominated to that point.

He has since returned with a stoppage win in the English capital, ridding himself of German puncher Senad Gashi inside seven rounds last December.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with his world titles after vanquishing the game Tony Bellew. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“25 May marks a major moment in my career when I move to the heavyweight division,” said Usyk. “At cruiserweight, I did it all and became the undisputed champion and that is my goal now in the heavyweights.

“This is the ultimate challenge and it begins on 25 May against Carlos Takam. It’s a tough first fight but I need to test myself against World class opposition on my new road to undisputed.”

“Usyk has achieved everything in the cruiserweight division,” added Takam. “I am ready to welcome him to the new world of heavyweight boxing. I can promise that this will be a great fight and I will provide Usyk with a huge test on his heavyweight debut. I have huge ambitions of my own in the division and this fight will provide me with the chance to prove that.”

“The time has come for the ultimate challenge for Oleksandr Usyk,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “This pound-for-pound star had dominated the cruiserweight division, becoming undisputed champion after just 15 fights. Now, he takes the daring leap to the land of the giants as he attempts to repeat his achievements in the heavyweight division.

“Takam is the perfect test for the heavyweight debut. A big, strong, all-action fighter who will welcome Usyk into the fold with a heavy arsenal. Be ready for fireworks on 25 May.”

An announcement on the Usyk-Takam undercard will be made next week.

The card will be broadcast on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK as well as DAZN in the States.

