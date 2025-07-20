Advertisement
Oleksandr Usyk after knocking down Daniel Dubois during their IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World heavyweight bout. Alamy Stock Photo
Fury targets third fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk

The undefeated 38-year-old produced an emphatic fifth-round finish against Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday.
1.50pm, 20 Jul 2025

TYSON FURY SAYS Oleksandr Usyk “knows” he is the only fighter who can beat him after the Ukrainian crushed Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Usyk produced an emphatic fifth-round finish against his British opponent at Wembley on Saturday to reclaim the IBF title, further cementing his status as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

The undefeated 38-year-old added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO belts when he beat Fury by split decision in Riyadh in May last year before he was forced to vacate his IBF title.

The British boxer retired after he lost to Usyk, again in Saudi Arabia, by unanimous decision in December, but he signalled his intention to return to the ring earlier this month.

The “Gypsy King” has angrily questioned the two defeats and remains confident he can get the better of Usyk.

Fury, 36, posted a video of himself on his Instagram account during a run, which was laden with expletives.

“Massive shout-out to Oleksandr Usyk, he said.

“He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois, a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear-up, so congratulations to both men but Oleksandr Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him.

“I did it twice before and the world knows it…. I took it like a man.”

He added: “No matter what anyone wants to say, I won…. those fights. Guaranteed, 100 percent. There is only one man. GK (Gypsy King) all day every day. Get up!”

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, acknowledged a third fight with Usyk would be “big” but reiterated WBO mandatory Joseph Parker is next in line.

“Tyson has made it very clear to me he would love to fight at Wembley and would love to do that fight. And it would be a big fight, I am quite sure of it,” Warren said.

“As a fan, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it, he is on a run himself similar to what Daniel was on and that is the fight that has been ordered.

“One way or another it will either happen or Joe will fight for the vacant title.”

– © AFP 2025

