Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Advertisement

Oleksandr Usyk vows to beat Tyson Fury after the Briton criticises Jeddah show

The Gypsy King was unimpressed by both the Ukrainian and Anthony Joshua.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,832 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5845633
Oleksandr Usyk drops to his knees after the 12th round of his World Heavyweight Championship WBA Super IBF, IBO and WBO fight against Anthony Joshua.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Oleksandr Usyk drops to his knees after the 12th round of his World Heavyweight Championship WBA Super IBF, IBO and WBO fight against Anthony Joshua.
Oleksandr Usyk drops to his knees after the 12th round of his World Heavyweight Championship WBA Super IBF, IBO and WBO fight against Anthony Joshua.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OLEKSANDR USYK vowed to beat Tyson Fury after being challenged to a world heavyweight unification fight by the Briton in a crude rant posted on social media.

Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles through a split decision against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah and now attention turns to the duel to be crowned the division’s number one.

Fury announced his retirement once again last week but the WBC champion insists he would reverse that decision if it meant he could face his only meaningful challenger.

“To be honest with you, after watching that both of them were s****. It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen, it was bulls***,” Fury said.

“I would annihilate both of them on the same night, fucking s****, get you (sic) f****** cheque book out because the Gypsy King is here forever.

“I’ve just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk, out of his depth. England has been relieved of its belts but there is a remedy and solution that I can suggest.

“If you want those belts back then send in the Gypsy barbarian, send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser (Wladimir Klitschko in 2015).

“But it’s not going to be cheap, if you want the best you have to pay.”

Pound for pound contender Usyk produced another boxing masterclass to overcome an improved Joshua, who was far superior from the passive fighter who lost his titles in London a year ago.

Yet even amid the rush to acclaim his genius, the 35-year-old Ukrainian insisted that if the showdown with Fury cannot be made, he will walk away from the sport.

“I am convinced he wants to fight me. That is what he is dreaming of every day,” Usyk said.

“I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all. I am going to beat his ass.”

Joshua’s best round was the ninth when he pushed Usyk backwards with a series of blows, but the champion also detected a fatal flaw, saying: “I saw in his eyes that he was feeling victorious already.”

After reuniting with his family in Europe, Usyk will return home as a hero to a nation under siege from Russia’s invading armies and he has already been congratulated on social media by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“This fight was extremely important for my country, my team and for me. I boxed for the whole country and half of the world,” said Usyk, who described Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “very weak man”.

“I kept telling myself ‘you cannot stop, you cannot stop, you cannot stop’. Some big things were at stake. And thank God the belts are coming back to Ukraine, victory is for us and Ukraine won.

“Now the whole world knows Ukraine is defending itself from the second biggest army in the world. And we stand strong and we give Russia a lot back.

“I want to say that some people in the world are underestimating what is going on in Ukraine – please open your eyes and see what is happening.

“Ukrainians never give up, we always go to the end. We always win in the end, we just need a little more time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie