BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to altercation allegedly involving Sheffield United's McBurnie

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 May 2021, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,409 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433908
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie.
Image: PA
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie.
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie.
Image: PA

A 24-YEAR-old man has been arrested following the circulation of a video on social media purporting to show footballer Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a man in the street.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was being questioned in connection with an assault in Knaresborough on Saturday which left a 21-year-old man with facial injuries.

Footage of the incident, which has been viewed more than a million times, shows a short confrontation and shouting, during which a mobile phone appears to be knocked out of someone’s hand before it is stamped on.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday May 8 on High Street in Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.”

Sheffield United – who signed 24-year-old Scotland striker McBurnie for £17.5 million in 2019 – said it was investigating the incident on Monday.

The relegated Premier League club said in a statement: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 12210115038.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie