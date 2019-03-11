This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Olympic silver medallist Catlin battled depression before suicide, say family

“She was not the Kelly that we knew,” her father said, after she struggled to recover from an accident.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 6:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,736 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4535777
United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario in 2015.
Image: Felipe Dana
United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario in 2015.
United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario in 2015.
Image: Felipe Dana

THE FAMILY OF American cyclist Kelly Catlin said today that the three-time world champion had been suffering from depression in the months leading up to her death last week.

Catlin, who took her own life last Thursday, had struggled with depression in the wake of two crashes last year and had also attempted suicide in January.

The 23-year-old had been part of the US team pursuit squads that captured world titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

However her father told the Washington Post on Monday she had struggled to recover after an accident last October which left her with a broken arm, which was followed by a crash in December in which she sustained a concussion.

“She was not the Kelly that we knew,” her father Mark Catlin told the Post. “She spoke like a robot. We could get her to talk, but we wondered, ‘what has happened to our Kelly?’

Everything was open to her, but somehow her thinking was changed and she couldn’t see beyond, I guess, her depression,” he added.

“After her concussion, she started embracing nihilism. Life was meaningless. There was no purpose. This was a person with depression.

“For her, she could no longer concentrate on her studies or train as hard. She couldn’t fulfill what she felt were her obligations to herself, she couldn’t live up to her own standards.”

Catlin’s sister Christine said her sibling had also complained of headaches and light sensitivity, and had written in an email that “her thoughts were racing all the time.”

She was suicidal, her thinking was really dark, and she had taken to nihilism,” Christine Catlin said.

Catlin was studying computational and mathematical engineering at Stanford University while also attempting to pursue cycling. She was also an accomplished violinist and artist.

Mark Catlin said his daughter’s death was the result of a “perfect storm” of depression, concussion symptoms, overtraining and “not being able to say no.”

In a recent journal for the velonews.com website, Kelly Catlin had hinted in her struggle to juggle the different strands of her life.

“Being a graduate student, track cyclist, and professional road cyclist can instead feel like I need to time-travel to get everything done,” Catlin wrote. “And things still slip through the cracks.

“…But the truth is that most of the time, I don’t make everything work.”

© AFP 2019  

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Hungry Conan thrilled to slot back in alongside O'Mahony and Stander
    Scotland lose their first-choice back three for trip to Twickenham
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie