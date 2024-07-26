In pics: Lady Gaga, a catwalk and a rare Celine Dion appearance open the Paris Olympics

LADY GAGA, HEAVY metal and a rare performance by Celine Dion helped to open the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A total of 85 boats carried the team delegations on a four-mile journey through the centre of Paris, with more than 300,000 spectators lining the banks of the River Seine.

The hosts France cruise down the Seine amid the rain. John Walton / PA John Walton / PA / PA

Among these were Team Ireland, lead by flag bearers Shane Lowry of Offaly and Sarah Lavin from Limerick.

A contingent of 26 was present, including taekwondo athlete Jack Wooley, boxers Michaela Walsh, Jenny Lehane and Daina Moorhouse, and sailors Finn Lynch and Eve McMahon; coaches and support staff. Ireland shared boat #36 with Iraq.

Team Ireland sailing down the River Seine. Inpho Inpho

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The athletes followed musical performances ranging from heavy metal to Lady Gaga surrounded by a plume of pink feathers and backing dancers, in a nod to different periods of France’s musical history.

Lady Gaga performing by the Seine in what organisers say was a tribute to French music hall history. PA PA

As the ceremony moved down the river, it paid tribute to the country’s culture and history including Les Miserables, a popular novel by Victor Hugo, which has subsequently been turned into a musical.

Smoke in the colours of the flag of France rises above the Pont d’Austerlitz. John Walton / PA John Walton / PA / PA

The celebrations were met with heavy rain with performers, including pianist Alexandre Kantorow, braving heavy showers during their performances.

The boats later headed under a bridge which, filled with performers, had been transformed into a temporary catwalk.

David Davies / PA David Davies / PA / PA

Among those highlighted during the journey to bring the torch to its destination were a horsewoman, armoured in the shiniest of metal, riding an equally metal horse.

A horsewoman wearing the flag of the Olympics rides a metal horse down the Seine. Pauline Ballet / PA Pauline Ballet / PA / PA

And the Olympic flame was lit by French athletes Marie-Jose Perec (left) and Teddy Riner.

The finale of the ceremony at a modern hot air balloon which later rose above Paris. Jan Woitas / PA Jan Woitas / PA / PA

The Olympic Flame rises on a balloon after being lit in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Celine Dion gave her first live public performance since revealing she is living with stiff person syndrome (SPS), with a spectacular rendition from the Eiffel Tower.

The superstar closed the ceremony from the first stage of the French landmark, singing Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne A L’Amour.

The Eiffel Tower seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie