One third of LA Olympics tickets to cost €100 or less

LOS ANGELES 2028 Olympics chiefs promised an “affordable and inclusive” Games on Tuesday as they prepared to open registration for a lottery to buy tickets.

LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman said one million tickets to the Olympics and Paralympics would be priced at $28 (€24) while a third of the roughly 14 million tickets due to go on sale would cost $100 (€86) or less.

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear: access to these games, because these games belong to everyone,” Wasserman said. “These games have to be affordable and inclusive.”

Wasserman was speaking in the shadow of the historic Los Angeles Coliseum on the eve of the first step towards tickets going on sale.

On Wednesday at 7am local time (3pm in Ireland), fans around the world will be able to register for the chance to secure an opportunity to buy tickets starting in April.

Fans registering will be entered into a draw that will randomly assign time slots to buy tickets for the games.

’The first step’

Wasserman’s comments on Tuesday follow weeks of criticism of world football’s governing body FIFA’s ticketing strategy for this year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA was forced to announce a limited number of tickets priced at $60 (€51) last month after ticket prices for the tournament were condemned as “extortionate and astronomical.”

“Our tickets are going to be affordable, our games will be accessible, and they’re right here in our backyard,” LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover said at the event.