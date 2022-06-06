Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele agrees contact extension at Norwich

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Andrew Omobamidele has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Norwich City until 2026.

The Boys in Green defender, who came through the Canaries academy made his Premier League debut, last season before his campaign was halted by injury.

Advertisement

“It’s a great moment for me,” Omobamidele said. “It’s another stepping stone in my development and I just can’t wait to keep going at this club.

“One of my biggest aims is to just keep developing and trying to cement my spot in the starting 11 week in, week out. I want to be a first team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the team sheet over the next 12 months. That what I’m really going to put my focus to.”

Manager Dean Smith will be aiming to mastermind an immediate promotion back to the top flight and sees the 19-year-old Omobamidele playing a key role.

“I am really pleased,” Smith said. “He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Unfortunately, we have been robbed of him this season. He only managed to play in one game for me against Tottenham and he showed signs of what he can become. I am really looking forward to working with him. He has got through his injury problems now and things are looking up for him.

“He can be very good. He is quick, he is a good defender and he is calm on the ball. He is good in both boxes, as you saw with his header against Leeds. He really does go an attack the ball and he can be a goalscoring centre-half for us.”