Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 6 June 2022
Advertisement

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele agrees contact extension at Norwich

The 19-year-old has big potential according to boss Dean Smith.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jun 2022, 1:05 PM
45 minutes ago 820 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5784190
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Andrew Omobamidele has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Norwich City until 2026. 

The Boys in Green defender, who came through the Canaries academy made his Premier League debut, last season before his campaign was halted by injury. 

“It’s a great moment for me,” Omobamidele said. “It’s another stepping stone in my development and I just can’t wait to keep going at this club.

“One of my biggest aims is to just keep developing and trying to cement my spot in the starting 11 week in, week out. I want to be a first team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the team sheet over the next 12 months. That what I’m really going to put my focus to.”

Manager Dean Smith will be aiming to mastermind an immediate promotion back to the top flight and sees the 19-year-old Omobamidele playing a key role. 

“I am really pleased,” Smith said. “He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Unfortunately, we have been robbed of him this season. He only managed to play in one game for me against Tottenham and he showed signs of what he can become. I am really looking forward to working with him. He has got through his injury problems now and things are looking up for him.

“He can be very good. He is quick, he is a good defender and he is calm on the ball. He is good in both boxes, as you saw with his header against Leeds. He really does go an attack the ball and he can be a goalscoring centre-half for us.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie