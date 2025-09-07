Manchester United goalkeeper Onana could be set for loan move to Turkey

MANCHESTER UNITED GOALKEEPER Andre Onana could be on the move to Trabzonspor as discussions continue over a loan switch to the Turkish club.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial €51 million [£43.8m], plus a potential €4 million [£3.4m] in add-ons.

But a string of errors quickly led pressure to mount on Onana, who ended his first season with an FA Cup winners’ medal, only for more issues to follow under Ruben Amorim last term.

A hamstring injury prevented him from making a pre-season appearance and he made an awful error in his first game of the season as the Red Devils made a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby.

It might prove to be his only United appearance of the campaign as PA understands a loan move to Trabzonspor is being worked on.

The Turkish transfer window remains open and former Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir, last year’s back-up to Onana, had previously been linked with a return to his homeland.

The Turkey international has started all three Premier League games this term and United made the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for €21 million [£18.2m] plus add-ons.

Amorim’s United return to action away to Manchester City after the international break.