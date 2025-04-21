Advertisement
Chelsea manager Maresca gets one-match touchline ban

Three yellow cards means Blues’ boss will miss home game against Everton.
1.48pm, 21 Apr 2025

CHELSEA MANAGER ENZO Maresca will be missing from the dug-out for their home match against Everton after being banned for one game by England’s Football Association for receiving three yellow cards, the BBC reported Monday.

The 45-year-old Italian was booked for his celebrations following Pedro Neto’s sublime goal in added time which gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Victory propelled Chelsea into the fifth and final Champions League spot, above Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Forest can go back above them if they avoid defeat against Tottenham later on Monday.

Maresca, whose two previous bookings this season were against Newcastle and Bournemouth, can return for the following game, also at home, against leaders Liverpool on May 4.

Assistant manager and former goalkeeper Willy Caballero could replace him on the touchline for the Everton match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

