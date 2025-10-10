More Stories
McKibbin three off the lead at halfway point in Spain as Lowry misses cut

Meanwhile, Conor Purcell has withdrawn from the event in Madrid.
7.00pm, 10 Oct 2025

TOM MCKIBBIN IS three shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Open de Espana in Madrid after a brilliant 65, while Shane Lowry has narrowly missed the cut.

England’s Marco Penge leads on nine-under after a round 67 which gives him a one-shot lead over Jeff Winther, Joel Girrbach and Aaron Cockerill. 

McKibbin’s second round included five birdies and an eagle on the seventh to shoot up the leaderboard after a 71 on the first day. The Northern Ireland golfer had just one bogey today to put him in a strong position heading into the weekend.

Lowry carded an impressive three-under 68 but it wasn’t enough to undo the damage of his opening round of 75, as he misses out on the weekend on one-over with the cut line at even par. The Offaly native picked up back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th and five in all but also dropped shots on the first and 16th holes.

Meanwhile, Conor Purcell has withdrawn from the event in Spain after shooting an 81 yesterday.

