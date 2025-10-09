The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Opening round 75 for Shane Lowry in Spain
SHANE LOWRY IS four-over after his first round of 75 at the Open de Espana in Madrid.
Lowry began his round on the 10th and finished three-over after his front nine, dropping four shots and recording only one birdie, on the par-five 14th.
He bogeyed the first and second to slip to five-over but recovered some ground from there with six pars and birdie on the par-five 7th, at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Lowry is in a tie for 118th position, nine shots behind leaders Marco Penge and Frederic Lacroix, both five-under after their rounds off 66.
Jon Rahm, the Ryder Cup team-mate who Lowry played alongside today, is 66th on one-over.
Tom McKibbin is currently one-over after seven holes, while Conor Purcell had a disappointing day with a round of 81 to leave him 10-over.
