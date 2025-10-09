More Stories
Opening round 75 for Shane Lowry in Spain

3.45pm, 9 Oct 2025

SHANE LOWRY IS four-over after his first round of 75 at the Open de Espana in Madrid.

Lowry began his round on the 10th and finished three-over after his front nine, dropping four shots and recording only one birdie, on the par-five 14th.

He bogeyed the first and second to slip to five-over but recovered some ground from there with six  pars and birdie on the par-five 7th, at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Lowry is in a tie for 118th position, nine shots behind leaders Marco Penge and Frederic Lacroix, both five-under after their rounds off 66.

Jon Rahm, the Ryder Cup team-mate who Lowry played alongside today, is 66th on one-over.

Tom McKibbin is currently one-over after seven holes, while Conor Purcell had a disappointing day with a round of 81 to leave him 10-over.

