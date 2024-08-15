Advertisement
Oscar Bobb. Alamy Stock Photo
Premier League

Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb set for spell on sidelines with fractured leg

Bobb sustained the injury in a non-contact incident during training.
11.51am, 15 Aug 2024
MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Oscar Bobb has fractured a bone in his leg during training and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old is being assessed by medical staff to determine the full extent of the injury.

It is not a major break, though, and was sustained in a non-contact incident.

Bobb has been heavily involved in City’s pre-season preparations and played 89 minutes in Saturday’s Community Shield victory over Manchester United.

City begin their pursuit for a fifth successive Premier League title with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday

Press Association
