Monday 15 February 2021
Waterford sign up midfielder Oscar Brennan

The midfielder is relishing the chance to play full-time football.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Feb 2021, 5:12 PM
Brennan in Shelbourne colours last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
WATERFORD FC HAVE today confirmed the signing of former Shelbourne midfielder Oscar Brennan.

The 24-year-old, who previously played with Bohemians and Cabinteely, helped Shelbourne win promotion in 2019, but has been on the lookout for a new club since the Tolka Park outfit suffered relegation.

“As soon as I knew there was a bit of interest, I was keen to come down,” Brennan said in a Waterford statement today.

“It didn’t take long to sort something out. I’m really hoping to help the team in any way I can and help the side push on from last season.”

He added:  “We’ve had a long break during the off-season but I’ve looked after myself over Christmas, doing my own little bits at home and doing my own runs and stuff like that.

“It’s my first experience playing full-time so, it’s a little bit different training in the mornings, but it’s so enjoyable spending full days training at this pace.”

