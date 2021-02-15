Waterford sign up midfielder Oscar Brennan

WATERFORD FC HAVE today confirmed the signing of former Shelbourne midfielder Oscar Brennan.

The 24-year-old, who previously played with Bohemians and Cabinteely, helped Shelbourne win promotion in 2019, but has been on the lookout for a new club since the Tolka Park outfit suffered relegation.

“As soon as I knew there was a bit of interest, I was keen to come down,” Brennan said in a Waterford statement today.

“It didn’t take long to sort something out. I’m really hoping to help the team in any way I can and help the side push on from last season.”

He added: “We’ve had a long break during the off-season but I’ve looked after myself over Christmas, doing my own little bits at home and doing my own runs and stuff like that.

“It’s my first experience playing full-time so, it’s a little bit different training in the mornings, but it’s so enjoyable spending full days training at this pace.”

