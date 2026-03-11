Oscar Jegou to miss France's Six Nations decider after four-week ban

OSCAR JEGOU WILL miss France’s decisive Six Nations clash with England on Saturday after he was cited for an apparent eye-gouge in the defeat to Scotland last weekend.

An independent disciplinary committee held a hearing with the player via Zoom today and amended the charge to include ‘reckless contact with the eye(s)’.

A two-week reduction on a six-week ban was applied due to mitigating factors, including the player’s good conduct and good disciplinary record, but he will play no part in the Paris showdown.

A bonus-win for Fabien Galthié’s men would ensure the Six Nations trophy remains in France for another year.

The committee said there were no aggravating factors to increase the sanction and reminded the player of his right to appeal.

The 22-year-old flanker appeared to make contact with Ewan Ashman’s eyes in a maul during last weekend’s 50-40 defeat.

The match officials missed the incident at the time but footage in the aftermath led to the citing.

“In applying World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, the independent Disciplinary Committee determined that the low-end entry point of six weeks was appropriate in light of the fact that (among other reasons) there was no injury caused to the victim,” a statement read.

The independent Disciplinary Committee comprised Simon Thomas (Chair), Chris Morgan and Donal Courtney.

Jegou will also miss La Rochelle’s games with Pau, Bayonne and Newcastle.