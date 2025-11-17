Over one million people tune in to watch late Hungary-Ireland drama

OVER ONE million people tuned in to watch the late drama in the World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

An average of 788,000 viewers watched the game on RTÉ2, which was a 75% share of the available audience.

A further 435,000 streamed the game on RTÉ Player.

There was a peak audience of 1,017,000 viewers at 4.02pm, which coincided with the final moments of the game.

By comparison, an average of 711,000 viewers and a peak of 966,000 viewers watched Ireland-Portugal last Thursday on RTÉ2.

The fixture also garnered 317,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

Meanwhile, an average audience of 109,000 watched Ireland U17s beat Canada in the World Cup on Friday, with over 334,000 tuning in at some point.

The Ireland U21 team’s loss to England on Friday was viewed by an average of 184,000 on RTÉ2, with over half a million watching at some point.

On Saturday, an average of 690,000 viewers watched the Irish rugby team’s defeat of Australia on RTÉ2 with a 54% audience share.

The game also had 167,000 streams on RTÉ Player.