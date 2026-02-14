Owen Elding marks his full Hibs debut with goal against St Mirren

OWEN ELDING MARKED his full Hibernian debut with a goal as David Gray’s side bounced back from their Edinburgh derby disappointment with a comfortable 2-0 victory over St Mirren.

Elding, who arrived on a permanent deal from Sligo Rovers last month, glanced in a first-half header before fellow January recruit Ante Suto added another after the break.

It was an encouraging if not spectacular display from the hosts as they put the pain of Tuesday’s late 1-0 defeat to Hearts behind them.

The victory moves Hibs to within two points of fourth-placed Motherwell in the Premiership, albeit the Steelmen have two games in hand.

Hibs broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a well-taken header from Elding.

The 19-year-old got on the end of Dan Barlaser’s menacing cross and used the pace of the ball to glance his effort into the far corner.

The cushion of a second goal came in the 66th minute from Suto, just two minutes after the striker replaced Dane Scarlett.

Nicky Cadden skinned Conor McMenamin at the byline and his driven low cross into the area was palmed straight to Suto by Shamal George and the January arrival prodded home from just yards out.