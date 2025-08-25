Owen Elding to miss out on Republic of Ireland U21 call-up as eligibility process ongoing

OWEN ELDING REMAINS in the process of finalising his eligibility for the Republic of Ireland and will not be included in the Under-21 international squad to be announced by manager Jim Crawford tomorrow.

The 42 understands that it is now looking likely that the Sligo Rovers forward, who scored his 10th goal of a stunning breakthrough season in the League of Ireland Premier Division on Friday night, will have matters resolved in time for October’s window.

Ireland’s Under-21s begin their European Championship qualifying campaign with a double header against Moldova and Andorra next month before hosting Slovakia on 10 October, and the hope is that Elding will be eligible for that fixture as well as one with England on 14 November.

Elding’s parents are English but he grew up in Sligo after his father, Anthony, joined the Bit O’Red in 2013 and saw out the remainder of his career at various clubs here.

The 19-year-old has emerged through Sligo’s academy and was first on the FAI’s radar around the age of 15. His form in the Premier Division has attracted interest from clubs in the UK and Europe, although he has a contract at the Showgrounds until the end of the 2027 season and there is no buyout clause in his current deal.

Mason Melia’s €1.9 million move from St Patrick’s Athletic to Tottenham Hotspur is currently the League of Ireland transfer record, although that is set to be beaten in the coming days when Arsenal announce the signing of 16-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers for a minimum of an initial €2m.

Elding’s trajectory so far suggests any future move could see Sligo command a similar fee.

Crawford will name his squad tomorrow and senior boss Heimir Hallgrímsson will do the same for the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying against Hungary and Armenia next month.