Owen Farrell set for comeback after four-month injury layoff

Farrell hasn’t played since England’s November victory over Australia.

By Press Association Friday 25 Mar 2022, 3:42 PM
ENGLAND CAPTAIN OWEN Farrell will return after a lengthy injury absence in Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol on Saturday.

Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle problem during England’s 32-15 win over Australia in November.

The 30-year-old was poised to make his comeback in January but then injured his other ankle while training with his club, causing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire Guinness Six Nations.

Out-half Farrell will start for Saracens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which becomes the 40th different venue to stage a Premiership game.

“He loves playing rugby and he is certainly looking forward to it. We are chuffed to have him back,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

“He is the captain of the club and he’s obviously a great player. Everybody knows that and for him, personally, it’s great as well.”

Saracens also welcome back a number of players from Six Nations duty, including England trio Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, with hooker George making his 250th appearance for the club.

