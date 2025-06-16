Owen Farrell cuts short €1.6 million Racing deal to return to Saracens

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Owen Farrell is returning to Saracens after a single season in France with Racing 92, the English Premiership club announced.

The 33-year-old fly-half, who has signed a two-year deal, previously had a 16-year spell at the London club, making his professional debut at the age of 17.

In his first stint at Saracens, Farrell, who is England’s record points-scorer, won six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups.

The former Saracens captain has made 256 appearances for the club, as well as 112 for England, and has won six Test caps for the British and Irish Lions

“Saracens is my home and the opportunity to come back is one that excites me enormously,” said Farrell.

“Having watched from afar this season, it is clear to see that the club has incredible potential, and I can’t wait to get back in the mix for the 25/26 season.”

Farrell joined Racing in a blaze of publicity last year on a two-year deal, with local media reporting that he was earning €800,000 a year.

But poor form and a series of injuries restricted him to just 17 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in Racing’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Lyon at the start of May.

In February, Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti likened him to “a snail going backwards” and it was no surprise that he was left out of the Lions squad, coached by his father, Andy Farrell, for their tour of Australia.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said Farrell has “Saracens in his DNA”.

“His competitive spirit is woven into the fabric of this club, and we are delighted he has chosen to come home,” he said.

“He returns to a young group full of potential, players eager to learn, play and push for success. We know he will love being part of where this group, and this club, are headed.”

Saracens finished sixth in the English Premiership last season, missing out on the playoffs.

Wing Henry Arundell has also left Racing for newly-crowned Premiership champions Bath, making him available for England consideration again.

– © AFP 2025