Monday 27 September 2021
Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan added to Red Hand U20 management team

‘Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board.’

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 Sep 2021, 10:46 AM
owen-mulligan Owen Mulligan in action for Tyrone in 2009. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

TYRONE LEGEND OWEN Mulligan has been added to the county’s U20 management team.

The three-time All-Ireland winner will work under Paul Devlin, who has been manager since 2018. Devlin was handed a further three-year term in January, having previously guided the Red Hand to back-to-back Ulster U20 titles.

“Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U20 Tír Eoghain football management,” a statement from Tyrone GAA on Twitter last night read.

“Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board.”

‘Mugsy’ was recently involved in management with Fulham Irish, having called time on his playing career in 2019.

He finished with three Celtic Crosses — won under the stewardship of Mickey Harte — and two intermediate All-Ireland titles with Cookstown Fr Rock’s.

Mulligan scored a famous goal in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin, his other Sam Maguire lifts coming in 2003 and 2008.

In the latter stages of his playing career, he lined out for Fulham Irish, helping them to London senior championship glory in 2017.

