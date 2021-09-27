Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan added to Red Hand U20 management team

Owen Mulligan in action for Tyrone in 2009. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

TYRONE LEGEND OWEN Mulligan has been added to the county’s U20 management team.

The three-time All-Ireland winner will work under Paul Devlin, who has been manager since 2018. Devlin was handed a further three-year term in January, having previously guided the Red Hand to back-to-back Ulster U20 titles.

“Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U20 Tír Eoghain football management,” a statement from Tyrone GAA on Twitter last night read.

“Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board .”

Paul Devlin Tyrone U. 20 Manager released details of the latest addition to the U. 20 backroom team.

Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U. 20 Tír Eoghain football management.

Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board pic.twitter.com/ZVPfaw3jzV — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) September 26, 2021

‘Mugsy’ was recently involved in management with Fulham Irish, having called time on his playing career in 2019.

He finished with three Celtic Crosses — won under the stewardship of Mickey Harte — and two intermediate All-Ireland titles with Cookstown Fr Rock’s.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Mulligan scored a famous goal in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin, his other Sam Maguire lifts coming in 2003 and 2008.

In the latter stages of his playing career, he lined out for Fulham Irish, helping them to London senior championship glory in 2017.