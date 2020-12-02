Former All-Star forward Paddy Bradley appointed Derry U20 manager

PADDY BRADLEY HAS been appointed as Derry’s U20 football manager, the Oak Leaf county board confirmed on Tuesday night.

The former All-Star forward has previously been involved with Antrim’s senior footballers as a selector alongside his father Liam.

Bradley, 39, will be joined by Johnny McGurk and Chris Collins as his backroom team.

Former All-Ireland winner McGurk was part of the Derry side that lifted the Ulster championship and Sam Maguire back in 1993.

Collins remains involved having served as part of the coaching team under outgoing manager Mickey Donnelly, who led the county to provincial victory in the inaugural U20 championship in 2018.

“We wish the new management team and all the young players all the best in the upcoming season,” the county board said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.