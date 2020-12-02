BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

Former All-Star forward Paddy Bradley appointed Derry U20 manager

Bradley, 39, will be joined by Johnny McGurk and Chris Collins as his backroom team.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 9:19 AM
20 minutes ago 160 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5285837
Bradley: won an All-Star in 2007.
Image: Lorcan Doherty
Bradley: won an All-Star in 2007.
Bradley: won an All-Star in 2007.
Image: Lorcan Doherty

PADDY BRADLEY HAS been appointed as Derry’s U20 football manager, the Oak Leaf county board confirmed on Tuesday night.

The former All-Star forward has previously been involved with Antrim’s senior footballers as a selector alongside his father Liam.

Bradley, 39, will be joined by Johnny McGurk and Chris Collins as his backroom team.

Former All-Ireland winner McGurk was part of the Derry side that lifted the Ulster championship and Sam Maguire back in 1993.

Collins remains involved having served as part of the coaching team under outgoing manager Mickey Donnelly, who led the county to provincial victory in the inaugural U20 championship in 2018.

“We wish the new management team and all the young players all the best in the upcoming season,” the county board said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie