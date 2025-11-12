Paddy Donovan set for world title eliminator in Australia in January

PADDY DONOVAN’S BID to box his way back into world title contention is set to begin in Brisbane, Australia in January.

As reported by The 42 last month, the Limerick welterweight is set to return to the ring against former world champion Liam Paro, with the winner establishing himself as the mandatory challenger for Lewis Crocker’s IBF title.

Paro’s promoter George Rose has now confirmed that all parties have reached a verbal agreement for a fight on 16 January, as chief support bout on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu and Michael Zerafa.

“While it hasn’t been officially signed off, everything has been agreed on,” Rose said, as reported by Ring Magazine.

“A man’s handshake is pretty much as good as a contract. So that’s where we’re at right now. It is agreed. It’s going ahead.”

Donovan (14-2) comes into the fight off the back of devastating back-to-back defeats against Crocker, but remains ranked number three by the IBF behind Crocker and Paro (27-1), who was previously the IBF’s champion at light-welterweight.