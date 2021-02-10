BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 10 February 2021
'It’s been a long time coming' - Paddy Madden becomes League One club's all-time EFL top goalscorer

The 30-year-old Dubliner was on target in Fleetwood Town’s win over Doncaster Rovers last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 1:30 PM
PADDY MADDEN HAD a night to remember on Tuesday — becoming Fleetwood Town’s all-time EFL top scorer. 

Wearing the captain’s armband, the Dubliner found the back of the net on 66 minutes as the Cod Army claimed a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers in League One. 

30-year-old Madden, capped once for the Republic of Ireland, has now scored 42 league goals for the club since joining from Scunthorpe United in 2018.

That’s one more than previous record-holder David Ball. 

It was Madden’s sixth goal of the season, and his first since 12 December. 

“I’ve rolled back the years with that goal there, turned on the nitro,” Madden told the club’s website. “I was going to square it to [Kyle] Vassell but I thought I’m going to break the record here, your man came out of nowhere like Usain Bolt, he tried to slide in but I scooped it over and luckily it went in.

“It’s been a long time coming, that’s probably the longest drought of my career but thankfully as a team we have got back to winning ways, all the lads are buzzing in there, we needed that lift. Long may it continue.”

On skippering the team, he added: “I love it, it brings me great pride when I put it on but as I said before you don’t need a captain’s armband to be always be a leader on the pitch, as I said you could give it to anyone of the boys, we’re all leaders.

“The character shown to come back from a goal down against a team like Doncaster is massive for us and now it hopefully means we can push on and go on a run ourselves to start climbing that table if we just keep ticking them points off, I’ve seen teams come back from worse than us.”

Fleetwood Town, who were promoted to the EFL for the first time in 2012, sit 13th in English football’s third tier after last night’s win. 

Source: Fleetwood Town Football Club/YouTube

