How being a 'pain in the ass' put McCarthy on Farrell's radar

WHEN TADHG FURLONG got back into pre-season training with Leinster, he could see that Paddy McCarthy was ready to kick on.

22-year-old McCarthy had been well-flagged as a big talent.

He was excellent in school at Blackrock College and was then a standout player with the Ireland U20 team.

McCarthy always looked destined for big things, but injuries and Leinster’s loosehead depth meant he has had to wait a little longer than a couple of his U20 team-mates to win his first Ireland cap.

But that’s what he’s set to do tomorrow after being named on the Ireland bench against the All Blacks in Chicago.

McCarthy has only made 10 appearances for Leinster so far, with just three starts in the URC, but Ireland boss Andy Farrell has been unable to resist his power and form. Furlong seems to have had a feeling this was coming.

“Not that I was surprised, but he kind of really just pushed on at the start of this season, playing in the province,” said Furlong.

Advertisement

“I was kind of taken aback by it really, some of these carries and tackles and some of his scrum work, and he kind of just sprung up there.”

Farrell has known all about McCarthy’s talent for a while, having seen him rip into the senior Ireland side when they trained against the U20s in 2023.

He has been waiting for the young Leinster prop, who was sidelined for most of last season, to kick on.

“That’s why we train against the U20s, so we know who is coming through,” said Farrell.

“It’s an unbelievable tradition. You see people like Paddy and he was a pain in the ass, he spoiled our session on many occasions, but there’s something in the eyes there that not a lot of people have got.

McCarthy has only started three games for Leinster so far. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s been on the radar for a good few years because of how he took it to the senior boys a good few years ago.”

Boyle played for Ireland A against England A last season during the brief spell when he was fit and available, while he was also part of the senior Ireland tour to Georgia and Portugal in July.

However, he wasn’t capped on that tour as Jack Boyle continued his progress and Michael Milne made his first two Test appearances.

Farrell believes those experiences have been key for McCarthy.

“Look at the tour that went on in the summer and all these games that we’re trying to get going in the not-too-distant future as well,” said Farrell.

“The Spanish game [against Ireland XV in Leganés on 8 November], there’s more games that are going to be planned down the track. Emerging Ireland-type games, or England A games that are going to be fitted into the calendar for us. We’ve got to keep finding ways.

“Paddy was on that tour, and obviously he didn’t get capped in the summer, but obviously it lit a fuse.

“And those types of experiences have allowed Paddy to show everyone what he’s got at the start of the season.

“And what a story. He’s making his debut in Chicago, it’s such a privilege to see all that happen.”