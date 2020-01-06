The Derry Pele: Candystripes announce McCourt as club's new technical director

DERRY CITY FC have announced Paddy McCourt as the club’s new technical director.

McCourt, affectionately referred to by supporters as ‘The Derry Pele,’ retired from the game to become the head of Derry City’s youth academy in November 2018, and the 36-year-old now undertakes a new challenge at the club.

“Club Chairman, Philip O’Doherty is addressing the press this morning with his plans for the upcoming season and announces Paddy McCourt as the club’s new Technical Director,” a tweet on the Derry City Twitter account reads.

The former Celtic star has overseen the progress of the U13s, U15s, U17s and U19s since finishing his own playing career at Donegal outfit Finn Harps.

McCourt began his senior career with Rochdale before enjoying a short stint at Shamrock Rovers. Prior to moving to Celtic in 2008, he spent three years with the Candystripes.

He has been on the books at a number of other clubs, too, including Barnsley, Brighton, Luton and Glenavon.

“My role will slightly change for the coming season which we will speak about in the next week or two,” McCourt told the Derry Journal late last month in an interesting feature on his work at the club.

“My original role was coming in as head of academy but that’s changed now and it’s more of an overall role within the club.”

Derry City’s first team, managed by Declan Devine, are preparing for the 2020 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

