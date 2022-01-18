Padraic Maher: 'I still feel I have something to offer. I wouldn't be going back if I didn't think that'

TURNING 33 NEXT month, Padraic Maher gave his inter-county future some thought before committing to his 14 season with the Tipperary senior hurlers.

After Brendan Maher’s retirement in the off-season, he is one of just four survivors from the Premier’s 2010 All-Ireland winning side, alongside Seamie Callanan, Noel McGrath and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher.

“I was going to play out the club campaign first to see how I felt, to see whether I was playing to the level I need to be playing at,” he says. “I was happy enough. I felt physically great, mentally great and was showing good form on the pitch.

“I still feel I have something to offer the group in some capacity. I wouldn’t be going back if I didn’t think that. I don’t want to be getting in the way of any off the younger lads.

“There is still something in my heart and in the back of my mind that I have something to offer. I’ll give it another crack.

“For me it has always been about trying to win as much as possible. That’s why you’re so dedicated to it. As the years go on you appreciate being involved that much more and how lucky we are to be able to go out to Dr Morris Park, Semple Stadium and train every evening or going playing games every weekend.

“As I get older I appreciate it more. While you do keep taking it serious when you have to take it serious, you do try enjoy it that bit more because early on and throughout my career I took it so serious it was life or death with hurling.

“As I got older and experienced different things in life you definitely appreciate it more and relax a bit more, just enjoy the whole process. That’s why I’m going back for another year now. When it’s gone from you it’s gone and that’s it. The whole chapter is closed. So I’ll enjoy as much of it while I can when I’m physically able I suppose.”

The veteran defender has yet to return to training with the squad as he rehabs a “bad ankle injury” suffered while playing for Thurles Sarsfields in the club championship.

He’s also nursing a thumb injury and is unlikely to feature in the early rounds of the Allianz Hurling League as he eases back into it.

“I want to get them niggles right and be 100% for all the training,” he says. “A case now of giving them a bit of time to heal. The break will do me the world of good, get a bit of rehab in.

“I want to be at the top of my health. Hopefully, in a couple of weeks I’ll be raring to go.

“I’ll only be coming back in in a couple of weeks so I’d expect to miss the first couple of rounds (of the league) anyway.”

He soldiered with Brendan Maher in the Tipperary jersey for almost 20 years. Before the Borris-Ileigh man announced his retirement he picked up the phone to let his long-time team-mate know his time was up.

“I said to him that you left nothing behind, left no stone unturned and you got everything out of your career,” he recalls of the conversation.

“He was outstanding, a great team-mate, a fantastic player. Everything was done right with Brendan. He led by example. You could play him anywhere – corner back or corner forward. He’ll do a job for you anywhere.

Tipperary's Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher celebrate after the 2019 All-Ireland success. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I was lucky to have been playing with him since U14, playing on the same teams up along the way. He showed his true potential.

“Without doubt he’ll be a big loss for Tipperary. Time waits for none of us. He’s happy with his decision and that’s the main thing. I wish him all the best and it’s up to someone else to step into his shoes.”

There’s change at the top too, with Colm Bonnar replacing outgoing boss Liam Sheedy. Maher hadn’t dealt with the new manager much in the past but during the few brief conversations they’ve shared, the vibe is good.

“He’s a very nice man. I’ve been chatting to a lot of the lads and they seem happy with him. Training has been going good by all accounts, they’re been tested in every facet of the training. Gym work has been tough. All the soundings are good at the moment.

“I’m sure he’ll put his own stamp on things. There’s a few new coaches involved, new S&C so I presume it’ll be a bit different than what we’re used to. Maybe the change is as good as a rest for the group.

“We’ve had Liam there for a number of years so it’s exciting to see what he brings to the table and see can he get another little burst out of this group. You’ve a group of players there that are vying to get back on the team.”

The competitor inside Maher is conscious he must prove himself to the new management.

“It’s a clean slate, we’ve new management, we’ve new backroom, we’ve new everything in Tipperary so I have to go back in and prove myself all over again, I’m no different to anyone else.

“I want to be available for a couple of league games anyway so I can show the new management what I still have to offer.”

On the injury front, Willie Connor suffered a season-ending double ankle fracture in the pre-season.

“It was cruel on Willie,” remarks Maher. “He’s been a big part of the group for the last number of years. He brings great energy and a lot of craic and fun to the group. It’s a bit of a long road this year for him to get back, but, no doubt the personality Willie is, he has the head for the long road, the rehab and the hard work to get back to where he was before last week. I wish him all the best.

“Unfortunately in Tipp in the last few years one or two players have picked up serious injuries and you hate to see it happen anyone especially with the dedication that’s involved now. I’ve no doubt that Willie will come back stronger than ever.”

One such injury victim is Bonner Maher, who’s nearing a comeback after returning to full training. He fought back from an ACL injury in 2020 only to suffer a torn Achilles tendon, so it’s been a long journey back for the two-time All-Star.

“I met him a few times over Christmas. He’s great, he’s flying fit, he looks very fit and strong. I think he’s gradually bringing himself back in. He’s a very determined man.

“He said to me that he’s after missing two seasons already in the last number of years with injuries so he’s raring to go. It’ll be great to have him back at 100% because he’s a massive asset to Tipperary hurling.”

Bonner Maher is on the comeback trail for Tipperary. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Maher admits it was surprising to hear of Sheedy’s involvement as performance coach under Seamus McEneaney with Monaghan footballers.

“It’s a strange one to hear him going up there. He’s a great motivator. It’s all about high standards and keeping everybody training hard.

“He’ll be a great advisor. He’s great to talk to people one-on-one. If you’re struggling he’ll give you advice when he’s talking to you and likewise if you are overconfident he’ll bring you back down to earth and keep your feet on the ground.

“He’ll bring nothing but good traits and qualities to the set-up, that’s for sure anyway, going from my experience with him anyway.”

