Padraig Harrington wins Senior Open
LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago
PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won the Senior Open by three stokes after a final day round of 67 at Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire.
The 53-year-old won the US Senior Open for the second time last month and has been a runner-up at the Senior Open in 2022 and 2023.
Harrington finished on 16-under overall this weekend, three clear of Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and the American Justin Leonard on 13-under.
The Dubliner’s 67 today followed rounds of 65 yesterday, 65 on Friday and 67 on Thursday.
More to follow . . .
