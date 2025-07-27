Advertisement
More Stories
Padraig Harrington. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeOn a Roll

Padraig Harrington wins Senior Open

Dubliner adds to US Senior Open that he won last month.
6.37pm, 27 Jul 2025
20

LAST UPDATE | 24 mins ago

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won the Senior Open by three stokes after a final day round of 67 at Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire. 

The 53-year-old won the US Senior Open for the second time last month and has been a runner-up at the Senior Open in 2022 and 2023.

Harrington finished on 16-under overall this weekend, three clear of Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn and the American Justin Leonard on 13-under. 

The Dubliner’s 67 today followed rounds of 65 yesterday, 65 on Friday and 67 on Thursday. 

 

More to follow . . . 

Author
View 20 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
20 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie