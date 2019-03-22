This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 March, 2019
Harrington makes the cut in Malaysia despite carding over-par round

The Dubliner goes into the weekend seven shots behind leader Thomas Pieters.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 22 Mar 2019, 5:36 PM
Padraig Harrington.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Padraig Harrington.
Padraig Harrington.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT a one-over par round of 73 at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia today, leaving him seven strokes behind leader Thomas Pieters heading into the weekend.

The Dubliner is one-under for the tournament and tied 43rd after a round which included four bogeys, including three in a row between the 14th and 16th holes.

Harrington was +1 at the turn of his round, but posted birdies at 11 and 12 to move himself on to -3 for the tournament. He did, however, recover from the three dropped shots to birdie the par-five last.

The Ryder Cup captain never looked unlikely to make the cut following a two-under par opening round of 70, but will ultimately be disappointed with day two as he dropped 17 places down the leaderboard and is seemingly out of contention.

American David Lipsky carded the lowest round of the day, a six-under 66, to move within two shots of the leader, Belgian Pieters, who shot 69 to follow Thursday’s 67.

Nacho Elvira of Spain and Indonesia’s Danny Masrin are joint-second, moving into round three on -7.

