Pádraig Harrington one shot off lead in Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT a five-under-par 66 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix to sit in joint second place and one shot behind joint leaders Steven Alker, Stephen Ames and John Huston.

Harrington needs to win the season ending tournament to have any hope of overtaking Alker to win the $1 million Charles Schwab Cup bonus, the overall prize for the Champions Tour.

The Irishman is chasing a fourth win of the season on the over-50s circuit.

Harrington, 51, started his first round brightly, with birdies at the first and second holes before dropping a shot on the 3rd.

He enjoyed a strong back nine, with birdies on the 11th, 12th and 15th holes. Harrington tees off at 12.30pm local time for second round, 7.30pm Irish time.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a 72-hole event. The only other tournaments contested over 72 holes instead of 54 are the five majors.