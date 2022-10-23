Harrington hits impressive 67 to take share of third before final round in Virginia

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS in a share of third place heading into the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club in Virginia.

Joined by Doug Barron of the USA on nine-under for the tournament, Harrington is following closely behind leader Jerry Kelly who sits at the summit of the leaderboard on 12-under.

Steven Alker is just behind Kelly on 10-under after carding a seven-under 65 in the second round.

Harrington picked up an impressive five birdies in his second round, including back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, to finish on five-under 67. He also grabbed birdies on the second, seventh and ninth holes in a strong display which leaves him in a strong position for the last round.

