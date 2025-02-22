Harrington never recovers from nightmare start as he misses cut in Mexico

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON STRUGGLED to a four-over par 75 on Friday as he missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.

The Dubliner was on the back foot immediately at VidantaWorld near Puerta Vallarta when his opening drive found the water hazard on the right of the 10th fairway.

From there, he finished with a double-bogey six, erasing most of the good work from Thursday’s opening round of three-under par.

Harrington made three more bogeys before the only birdie on his card came on his final hole, the par-three ninth, when he stitched his tee shot to inside seven feet and rolled in the putt.

He finished on one-over par for the tournament, missing the weekend cut by four shots.

“Struggled trusting my reads on the greens and putted badly because of that,” he said in a post on X after his round.

South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter leads the way after he fired a 10-under par 61 to open up a four-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

The 20-year-old, who is playing in only his 10th PGA Tour event, shot 10 birdies in a bogey-free round to stand on 16-under par, with Germany’s Stephan Jaeger and American Brian Campbell leading the chasing pack on 12-under.

Potgieter, who leads the PGA Tour in driving distances this season, had a chance at shooting 59 but settled for pars at the par-5 14th and 18th holes.

Meanwhile, on the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire is tied for 31st place in Thailand after a third round of two-under par 70 on Saturday.

Maguire moves to four-under for the tournament, where America’s Angel Yin holds a commanding five-shot lead on 21-under par heading into the final round.

– Additional reporting © AFP 2025