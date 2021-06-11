Harrington set to miss the cut at Palmetto Championship

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAD another disappointing day at the Palmetto Championship in Congaree, leaving him set to miss the cut in South Carolina.

Harrington followed up his opening round 73 with a one over par round of 72 to sit three over for the tournament, with the projected cut at one over par.

Seamus Power remains six shots off the lead, with the Waterford native five under heading into the final two holes of his second round. Power shot an opening round of 70.

America’s Chesson Hadley leads the way, sitting 11 under after the opening two rounds, two shots clear of Dustin Johnson.

Halfway leader Hadley has missed 10 cuts in his last 12 stars, including his last five straight tournaments.

“No, I definitely didn’t see this coming,” Hadley told PGA.com.

“I missed all those cuts in a row, and thank goodness I had three weeks off just to kind of hit the reset switch, get out on the boat, and just kind of forget about some things and spend some time with some family.”

