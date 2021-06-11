BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Harrington set to miss the cut at Palmetto Championship

America’s Chesson Hadley leads the way after the opening two rounds.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jun 2021, 11:28 PM
28 minutes ago 259 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5464863
Padraig Harrington (file photo)
Image: PA
Padraig Harrington (file photo)
Padraig Harrington (file photo)
Image: PA

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAD another disappointing day at the Palmetto Championship in Congaree, leaving him set to miss the cut in South Carolina.

Harrington followed up his opening round 73 with a one over par round of 72 to sit three over for the tournament, with the projected cut at one over par.

Seamus Power remains six shots off the lead, with the Waterford native five under heading into the final two holes of his second round. Power shot an opening round of 70.

America’s Chesson Hadley leads the way, sitting 11 under after the opening two rounds, two shots clear of Dustin Johnson. 

Halfway leader Hadley has missed 10 cuts in his last 12 stars, including his last five straight tournaments.

“No, I definitely didn’t see this coming,” Hadley told PGA.com. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I missed all those cuts in a row, and thank goodness I had three weeks off just to kind of hit the reset switch, get out on the boat, and just kind of forget about some things and spend some time with some family.”


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella assess Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht’s campaigns and answer loads of listener questions as the 2020/21 provincial season draws to a close.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie