Wednesday 27 February, 2019
'Unforgivable' and 'reckless' - Croke Park chief criticised for Páirc Uí Chaoimh cost comments

The saga over the cost of the rebuilding Cork’s GAA stadium continues.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 11:43 AM
11 minutes ago 360 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4515271

CROKE PARK STADIUM Director Peter McKenna’s revelation in December that the cost of the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh could spiral to €110 million, came in for criticism at a meeting of the Cork county board last night.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh The saga surrounding the cost of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh rebuild continues to drag on. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The saga over the rebuild of Cork’s GAA stadium continues to drag on with the cost having escalated and the venue currently unavailable to host matches due to remedial works on the pitch.

Last night’s meeting was addressed by Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium director Michael O’Flynn after the announcement a fortnight ago that the final figure is estimated to be €95.8 million.

The Irish Examiner have reported this morning that O’Flynn last night told delegates that the audited accounts studied by himself and fellow stadium director Tom Gray show the bill at €90.1 million with the final estimated figure increased as they ‘had to provide for some of the variables that will come out’.

The newspaper’s reporter Eoghan Cormican also outlines that Bob Ryan, former Cork chairman and stadium operations manager, heavily criticised McKenna for his statement before Christmas surrounding the costs of the project.

Bob Ryan Former Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium operations manager Bob Ryan. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

“The most disappointing aspect of all this is the interview Peter McKenna did with the Irish Examiner, and the reputational damage it has done to this county board, the GAA nationally, and to individuals involved in the redevelopment of the stadium is quite unforgivable.

“It has to be addressed and has to be dealt with going forward. It cannot be allowed happen that people in a position, as he is in, are allowed to behave in such a manner and so reckless.”

Peter McKenna GAA commercial manager and Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Controversy over the stadium has dominated headlines to date this year. A double-header of league fixtures earlier this month was marred by the poor condition of the pitch and Cork’s remaining spring games have been switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.

It is intended to now get the pitch surface corrected in time for Cork’s opening Munster senior hurling championship tie against Tipperary on Sunday 12 May and chairperson Tracey Kennedy confirmed at last night’s meeting that a full replacement of the pitch, along with associated works, would begin after those championships concluded.

The county board meeting also heard that the roles of project co-ordinator and high performance director will be advertised shortly as part of the 2024 Cork Football Plan.

