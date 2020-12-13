BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 December 2020
World Cup hero Rossi's home burgled during funeral

Items stolen included a watch belonging to the football legend and cash.

By AFP Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 10:26 AM
35 minutes ago 1,600 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5298170
Former Ireland assistant manager Marco Tardelli and teammates from the 1982 World Cup-winning Italy side carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Former Ireland assistant manager Marco Tardelli and teammates from the 1982 World Cup-winning Italy side carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi yesterday.
Former Ireland assistant manager Marco Tardelli and teammates from the 1982 World Cup-winning Italy side carry the coffin of Paolo Rossi yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HOME OF Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi in the Tuscan countryside was burgled Saturday during his funeral service.

Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi’s wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the northeastern Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, southeast of Florence, had been broken into.

Items stolen included a watch belonging to the football legend and cash.

Rossi and his family lived in a farmhouse in Poggio Cennina, a hill overlooking the Val d’Ambra, where he ran an organic farming company and agritourism resort. 

All players in Italy on Saturday took to the pitch wearing black armbands in memory of Rossi who died on Wednesday, aged 64. 

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-offs with Rossi’s photo projected on large screens with the words “Heroes never die” and “Ciao Paolo”.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

