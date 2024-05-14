Paret-Pientre takes tenth stage of Giro d'Italia on summit finish

VALENTIN PARET-PEINTRE WON the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, claiming the honours on the Bocca della Selva summit finish while Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale rider Paret-Peintre claimed on the Italian Grand Tour his first ever professional win ahead of fellow Frenchman Romain Bardet and Visma rider Jan Tratnik.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old follows in the footsteps of his elder brother Aurelien, who won a stage on the Giro last year and finished fifth on Tuesday, one minute and 24 seconds behind his sibling.

Paret-Peintre won the stage after being part of the day’s big breakaway which at its height was some 30 riders strong.

He worked with Bardet on the final climb before attacking 3km from the finish to blaze past Tratnik, who had tried to go it alone some time before.

Paret-Peintre finished 30 seconds ahead of Bardet who has jumped up the general classification after gaining nearly three minutes on the day.

Bardet is just under five minutes behind pink jersey wearer Pogacar who had a relatively quiet day and maintained his healthy lead over main rivals Dani Martinez and Geraint Thomas.

© AFP